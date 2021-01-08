Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,155. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

