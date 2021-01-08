Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.