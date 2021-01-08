Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 103.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $155.86 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.