Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 760 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.20% of The York Water worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 100.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 174.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 125.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

