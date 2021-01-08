Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,686,000 after buying an additional 134,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 953,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 95,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.35 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.