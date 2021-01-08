7,188 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

