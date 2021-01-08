Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.81.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

