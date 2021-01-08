New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 778.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

