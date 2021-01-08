New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $483,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

