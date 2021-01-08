Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $365.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $356.17 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

