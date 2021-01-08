New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.