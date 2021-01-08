Morgan Stanley Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of TWTR opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

