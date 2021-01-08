New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

OC stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

