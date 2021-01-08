Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

TGS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $833.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.