New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

