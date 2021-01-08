New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

