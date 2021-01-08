Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tronox from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 573.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 457,924 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

