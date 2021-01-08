Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,038 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endava by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NYSE DAVA opened at $79.35 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

