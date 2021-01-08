Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

