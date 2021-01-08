Sei Investments Co. Has $236,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Endava by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

DAVA opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

