Sei Investments Co. Sells 128,147 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

EXEL opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

