Sei Investments Co. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 256,917 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in IMAX by 1,316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

