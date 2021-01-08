Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.81. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

