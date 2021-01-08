ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ProPetro worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $828.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

