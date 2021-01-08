Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,151 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in American National Group by 3,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 141,316 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,312,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in American National Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

In other news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

