Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $18.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.
RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.
RF opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.93.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.