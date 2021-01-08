Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $18.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

RF opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

