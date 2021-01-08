ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

