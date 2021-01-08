Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

LOPE stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

