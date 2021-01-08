Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $182.19 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.