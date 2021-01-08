Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

