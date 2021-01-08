Compass Point Boosts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $98.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $93.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

