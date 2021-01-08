Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

