Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,761,257.82 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96.

On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78.

ESTC stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

