Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $4,169,883.80 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

DIOD stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

