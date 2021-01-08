Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $4,169,883.80 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.
- On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.
DIOD stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
