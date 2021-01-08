Alexander O. Schuth Sells 70,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

