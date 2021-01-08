David A. Duffield Sells 218,763 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

