Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $363.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.74. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.