Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $6,208,224.75 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

