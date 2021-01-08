Barrett Business Services (BBSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2021 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

12/30/2020 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

12/30/2020 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

