Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Matson worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

MATX stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

