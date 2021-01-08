Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,122 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at $542,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Matson by 58.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Matson by 28.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 870,043 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Matson by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $65.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

