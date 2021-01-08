Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,218 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

PMT stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.