Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carter’s by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

CRI opened at $100.21 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

