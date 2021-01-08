Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Range Resources worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $7.74 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

