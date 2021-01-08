Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Range Resources worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $465,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 655.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.