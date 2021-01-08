Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 441 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

