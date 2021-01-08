Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 441 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of CSII opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

