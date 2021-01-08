Sei Investments Co. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.50.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cavco Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

