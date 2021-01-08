Sei Investments Co. Has $246,000 Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Bridge Bancorp worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDGE. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

