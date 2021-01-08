MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 389.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.